In an exclusive interview with Drink Champs, the legendary Ghostface Killah of the Wu Tang Clan talks about his slangin’ and bangin’ days, but none of the stories about his horrid past are quite as entertaining as his story about the shoot out he was in while riding in the car with 60s singing group The Delfonics.

Even without the microphone and beats, Ghost still has a knack for storytelling unlike anyone you may encounter. The story of him having a shootout on Staten Island in a 15-passenger van with The Delfonics in the back is one of legend. Listen to Starks describe the situation in a way that only he can explain as N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN laugh their asses off.

