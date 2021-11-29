In an exclusive interview with All The Smoke, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., who plays hos father in the 50 Cent-powered BMF series on the Starz network, talks about the moment he realized who hos father really was and his impact on the drug game.

The story of the Flenory Brothers is shown in acute detail in the BMF series, but in real life, the son of Big Meech had no idea that his dad was a notorious drug dealer until well into his teens. The 21-year-old Flenory explained, “I really didn’t understand until I started my teenage years. I’m hearing the rappers say his name in songs and I’m going out and I’m just running into all type of different people and they tellin’ me what my dad did for them. Because my family still wasn’t telling me as I grew up, like, ‘Your daddy is Big Meech.’”

Big Meech was convicted of running a nationwide Continual Criminal Enterprise and Conspiracy To Launder Money Instruments until the FBI took down the Black Mafia Family in 2007. Meech was given a 30 year sentence, but had some of his time reduced this past summer, as Judge David M. Lawson took 36 months off of Meech’s 360 month sentence.

Advertisement