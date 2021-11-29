Even the COVID-19 virus won’t keep boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya out of the boxing ring.

After his September 11th fight with Vitor Belfort was cancelled due to De La Hoya being hospitalized after testing positive with COVID-19, the former champ still didn’t count himself out. 2022 seems to be the year that he’s ready and Mayweather is the first one on his list.

“Personally, right now I’m not motivated because of COVID. I was actually in great shape and then COVID hit me, so my morale right now is a little low in terms of me fighting in the ring personally, but come January, I’m sure I will get right back into it and start training again and prepare myself mentally first. But I do want to get out there again, possible Cinco De Mayo.”

