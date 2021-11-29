According to court documents obtained by SayCheeseTV, Florida rapper YNW Melly’s lawyers have filed a motion for a speedy trial in his double homicide case, which could have him in front of. judge as soon as tomorrow(November30).

It was recently reported that prosecutors requested the DNA of Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, in hopes that they have a match of his DNA in the case in which Anthony Williams (YNW Sakchaser) and Chris Thomas Jr. (YNW Juvy) were both killed.

Paperwork shown say that Demons’ case will be over in the upcoming week. His oral swabs, which must be done prior to all felony cases, will be done today(November 29), which will be in time for his new court date, which is set for tomorrow.

Advertisement

TheSource.com will update this story as more details develop.