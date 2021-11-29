YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s videos removed from YouTube, page is wiped clean.

On Saturday, all the videos on YoungBoy’s YouTube channel were mysteriously removed.

The Baton Rouge native’s page has over ten-million subscribers and more than nine-billion combined views.

YoungBoy just recently dropped “safe then sorry” on YouTube, which was also deleted. His last full-length effort was September’s SINCERELY, KENTRELL, which removed Drake’s Certified Lover Boy for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

It was reported that YoungBoy’s manager Alex Junnier wrote on Instagram in a post that has since been deleted, “YouTube told us they can’t promote YB because of his image.”

It’s still unclear what happened to the videos and if they will be reposted.

YouTube has not commented on the matter.

