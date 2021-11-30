50 Cent continues to dominate with several hit television series’. BMF recently finished its first thrilling season. It is easily one of the G-Unit CEO’s best work as an executive producer. The show has already been renewed for Season 2.

As BMF ended, season 2 to Power Book II: Ghost, began and the plot thickens with only two episodes.

On the other hand, the world awaits another ‘Power’ spin-off, starring a fan-favorite character, Tommy Egan. Over the past year, Fif has teased the spin-off, in various ways. He recently took his social accounts to confirm the completion of the “Power Book IV: FORCE” theme song.

Advertisement

“ok the FORCE theme song is done. Me @lildurk and #jeremih coming soon! BOOM,” tweeted 50 Cent.

This is not the first time Durk and Jeremih have collaborated. Back in 2015, the two collaborated on Lil Durk’s track, “Like Me.”

The Power empire continues to grow with the addition of FORCE. During the first season of Power Book II: Ghost, Tommy made a few cameo appearances. Now it is Joseph Sikora’s turn to tell Egan’s story.

It follows the success of both Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Power Book IV: FORCE is set to premiere on February 6 on STARZ. Peep the trailer below.