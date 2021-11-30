Common and Tiffany Haddish Break Up Due to Being “Just Too Busy”

Common and Tiffany Haddish Break Up Due to Being “Just Too Busy”

Busy lifestyles have cost Tiffany Haddish and Common their relationship. PEOPLE reports the two split because “both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship.”

Haddish first confirmed their relationship in August 2020 while appearing on Steve-O’s podcast. The two met on the set of the 2019 film, The Kitchen.

Common glowingly spoke of the relationship, citing that it made him a more “evolved” person to PEOPLE Every Day podcast.

Advertisement

“I think one of the important things about relationships for me has been to really know myself more and love myself and be able to express the things that I want,” he said. “I’ve evolved and gotten to that place.”