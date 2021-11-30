Converse is going all in for the holiday season. The world-renowned sneaker brand is bringing “Holiday Heat,” a restock of some of the most popular collections, capsules, and collaborations you know and love, along with fresh, never-before-seen drops.

Holiday Heat includes the launch of a brand-new installment of Chase the Drip. The collection returns with its second drop giving OKC Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Charlotte Hornets’ Kelly Oubre Jr. the creative keys to design their own shoes and infuse what is authentically them into a classic silhouette.

The launch of the Holiday Heat restocks will start on Converse.com. Additional details of the collections and looks at the pieces are available below.

December 1: A-COLD-WALL* Restock

· The Converse x A-COLD-WALL* Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged utilizes premium materials, stylish distressing, and the best techniques of modern craftsmanship, creating a shoe that’s ready to weather anything this winter.

December 2: Peace & Unity

· The Peace & Unity collection includes four silhouettes that feature a blend of modern and folk graphics emanating warmth, hope, and positivity, and serve as a reference to the traditions that bring us all together each holiday season.

December 3: Surprise Restock

· A hallmark Converse collaboration will be restocked on December 3 – stay tuned for more.

December 6: Carhartt WIP Restock

· The ongoing collaboration between Converse and Carhartt WIP’s brings classic workwear style to the Chuck 70 in Navy Brown and Camo colorways.

December 8: CDG Restock

· The iconic collaboration between Converse and Comme des Garcons is restocked in a number of colorways for HO21.

December 14: Chase the Drip – Shai and Kelly

· The second installment of Chase the Drip sees Kelly Oubre Jr. and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tap silhouettes from Converse’s Pro Leather lineup, with Kelly opting for a thrifting-inspired Pro Leather Mid and Shai submitting an all-white, elevated take on the Pro Leather Ox