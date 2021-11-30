Already, part-owner of the Boston Redsox, LeBron James is setting his sights on the National Hockey League. Reports state Bron and the rest of the investors of Fenway Sports Group have targeted the purchase of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Axios notes the FSG also wants in on the NBA but may have to wait for King James to finish up his reign on the hardwood.

Additional groups that James now has part ownership of include Liverpool Football Club, Roush Fenway Racing, and NESN sports network. Previously James already owned 2% of Liverpool.

Advertisement

Joining James in ownership is his business partner Maverick Carter and the two are now the first Black partners in the group.

Fenway Sports Group is the largest sports ownership in the world. With the addition of King James, the group received a $750 million investment from RedBird Capital Partners.