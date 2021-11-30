Fetty Wap’s federal drug case is delayed until next year.

Rolling Stone reported Monday that Fetty has agreed to a two-month delay for the case which will give the rapper time to negotiate a possible plea deal with prosecutors.

The New Jersey native, who’s real name is Willie Junior Maxwell the Third, was arrested by the FBI prior to his set at Rolling Loud New York back in October.

Advertisement

Fetty and five co-defendants are accused of distributing more than 100-kilograms of drugs including cocaine, fentanyl and heroin.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Fetty’s due back in court on February 2nd.

Share your thoughts with us on social media.