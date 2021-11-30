Frank Ocean has offered words on the passing of his friend Virgil Abloh.

Abloh, Louis Vuitton and Off-White’s former designer, passed away on Sunday after a battle with cancer.

Sharing his moments with the legendary fashion icon, Frank Ocean hit his Instagram stories and revealed seeking advice.

“In 2018 I believe it was I called V and asked him how it was possible to play hundreds of shows a year and do numerous fashion collections a year and be a father and a husband and return EVERYONE’s texts with enthusiasm and emojis and encouragement and seemingly.. with ease,” Ocean wrote.

“I cannot remember how he responded verbatim but I’m sure it was quotable whatever he said,” Ocean continued. “He was always quotable. But the gist of his response was that he was interested in living and living to the maximum extent of his level… which proved to be Impossible today because he was BEYOND.”