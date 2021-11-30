Giggs is back, returning with two new singles, “Differences” featuring New York’s Rowdy Rebel, and “Innocent.” Directed by One Take (“Differences”) and BehindTheSeeNez (“Innocent”) both visuals were shot in New York.

Giggs has spent some time in the United States, being able to travel internationally, drawing inspiration for music. The two releases are his first releases since his 2020 mixtape, Now Or Never, but you were able to hear him on singles with Meek Mill, Max B, and more.

Check out both releases below.

