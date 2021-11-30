Quality Control Music Group an Atlanta-based label literally fed the streets on Tuesday, November 23th in the spirit of Thanksgiving.

According to a press release, QC collaborated with food waste management company Goodr to create a pop-up market that helped provide Thanksgiving meals to Atlanta families in need. The event happened from 4 pm to 6 pm, 250 recipients showed up at Will Lee Road in College Park, Georgia, where they were given Turkeys and other Thanksgiving items such as bread, collard greens and milk to help tie their holiday meals together.

“We are grateful to the heads of Quality Control for their resolution in giving back to their community,” Goodr CEO Jasmine Crowe said about the event in a statement. “It is an honor to team up with such a household name and relieve some of the financial burden people are currently faced with.”

Goodr and Quality Control have worked together in the past. The pair also sought to help their community at the peak of the pandemic last year as cases surged in Georgia. CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas and COO Kevin “Coach K” Lee donated $100,000 to Goodr to help feed 1,000 Atlanta families and also provided 500 families with Thanksgiving dinner items.

“God gives us blessings and it’s important to share that energy of helping folks,” Thomas said in a statement. “Giving back to our community is the least we can do.”

While Quality Control is striving to help families in need, they’ve also been plotting a serious rap takeover this year in October, Thomas expressed interest on Twitter in buying the New York-based record label 300 Entertainment with, “I wanna buy @300. My Bankers On Deck. Let’s Have The Conversation.”

The purchase of 300 would make Quality Control the biggest label in Hip Hop and give them access to acts such as Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug, Gunna, and more.