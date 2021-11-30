Lil Baby and Saweetie dating rumors emerged last week after Baby reportedly treated the “Icy Girl” star to a $100,000 shopping spree in New York. More fuel was added to the fire on Sunday, November 28th when Saweetie posted a photo of her sitting on a mystery man’s lap as part of an “icy dump” on Instagram. Social media detectives quickly discovered Lil Baby was wearing the same black baggy pants and shoes as Saweetie’s mystery man even after he denied the allegations on Twitter saying “I’m Single.”

Aside from getting cozy on the man’s lap Saweetie was also showered with bouquets of flowers and roses, as seen in a video posted to her Instagram Story on Sunday. As rumors of Lil Baby and Saweetie heated up online, Saweetie’s ex-boyfriend, Quavo, appeared to respond to the rumors on his Instagram Story in the early hours of Monday morning November 29th.

“Ain’t trippin we can swap it out! #QCTheLabel,” he posted on his Instagram story, referencing Quality Control Music, the Atlanta-based label both he and Lil Baby are signed to.

Quavo and Saweetie became one of Hip Hop’s power couples after getting together in the summer of 2018. Footage of the two scuffling in an elevator emerged in March 2021, it wasn’t long before the couple ended their relationship. Quavo’s “swap it out” line unintentionally dragged another name into the rumor mill as Lil Baby’s ex-girlfriend and baby mother, Jayda Cheaves, started trending on Twitter, with fans speculating whether she and the Migos member are also hooking up.