Multi-award-winning and Billboard chart topping, international recording artist Sean Paul has been nominated Best Reggae Album for the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards set to take place on January 31.

With the vision and undertone of ‘collaboration over confrontation’ Sean Paul’s Live N Livin’ album is the 7th studio album and first album released on his own Dutty Rock Productions imprint.

The highly acclaimed album, ‘Live N Livin’ released through Dutty Rock Productions and ONErpm is a vision of Sean Paul’s to highlight the unity and success of the music from his island of Jamaica.

“This GRAMMY nomination is a special one, “Live N Livin is a very special project to me, it’s a return to hardcore dancehall. Everyone I worked with from my engineers to the producers to the artists, even the person who did the artwork is Jamaican and one artist from Ghana. It was really a collaborative effort and I’m proud of the recognition we all received. With this album I wanted to show my genre that we need to do more collaborative work and less confrontation.” says Paul.