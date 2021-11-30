I n a breaking story from TMZ Sports, NBA star LeBron James tested positive today(November 30) for COVID-19. He was also given a follow-up PCR test to confirm the positive test and that came up negative, but then a third test confirmed his diagnosis.

He will miss tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings and was chartered a flight back to Los Angeles. It is predicted he will miss several upcoming games due to him contracting the virus.

James tested positive while being asymptomatic. He is also fully vaccinated.

“We’re talking about individuals’ bodies,” LeBron said back in September about vaccinations. “We’re not talking about something that’s political, or racism, or police brutality. Things of that nature. We’re talking about people’s bodies and well being.”