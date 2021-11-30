Max Scherzer is New York City’s new 100 million dollar man. Scherzer and the New York Mets have agreed to a three-year, $130 million contract. ESPN notes Scherzer has the option of opting out of the contract following the second season of the deal.

The deal averages $43.33 million and is a record, surpassing the $36 million of New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole. Scherzer is also now the oldest player in the history of the sport to sign a $100 million contract.

Prior to adding Scherzer, the Mets signed center fielder Starling Marte, infielder Eduardo Escobar, and outfielder Mark Canha.

Advertisement

Adding Scherzer has pushed the Mets’ odds in Vegas to 14-1, sixth-best for winning the next World Series.