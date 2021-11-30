Back in the 90s, there’s no secret that Death Row CEO Marion “Suge” Knight was possibly the most feared man in the entertainment industry. He has been placed at the center of the most controversial murders in Hip Hop and sits in prison doing a 28-year stretch on a murder charge to this day. Most people feared Suge, but according to Scottie Pippen, not the Oak Tree.

In an interview on FOX SOUL’s Choppin It Up With Oakley, former Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen talked about old times with NBA legend Charles Oakley until co-host Sasha Delvalle asked about the validity of the story that Suge wanted no problems with Oak Tree in Miami.

See the interview in full below.

