The Atlanta trap star turned celebrity T.I. released his third studio album, Urban Legend 17 years ago today through his label Grand Hustle and Atlantic Records. The album has debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard charts top 200 and charted at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop and Top Rap Albums charts.

The hit single off the album was “Bring Em Out” became his first top 10 hit single on the charts, which was certified gold by selling over 500,000. As well as, his second hit single “U Don’t Know Me” that peaked at the Top 25 Billboard charts, which was certified platinum by selling over a million. The third single “ASAP” was on the Billboard charts which were also certified gold by selling over 500,000. The album itself was certified platinum selling over a million copies worldwide.

All of the singles were nominated for Grammy Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and street anthem of the year for Vibe Awards.

Advertisement

Peep the video of “Bring Em Out” in which he sampled the from Jay-Z’s single “What More Can I Say.”