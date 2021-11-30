Trey Songz is under investigations for sexual assault allegations in Las Vegas.

On Monday, TMZ reported that police in Sin City are looking into claims made against Trey who was in town to celebrate his 37th birthday.

According to reports, the alleged incident occurred at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas hotel after he singer and his friends returned from a birthday celebration at Drai’s Nightclub with multiple women.

It’s unclear exactly when the alleged assault occurred but a police report was filed on Sunday.

Sources say Trey is fully cooperating with the investigation.

The news comes as the “Neighbors Know My Name” singer has been involved in a number of legal situations recently including another sexual assault allegation back in January.

