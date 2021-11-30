Vic Mensa has released a new single, “What You Taught Us,” which serves as a posthumous letter to Virgil Abloh. In the single, Vic reflects on his relationship with Abloh and the legacy he leaves behind.

“Virgil Abloh is synonymous with visionary,” Mensa said. “To see him go from DJing Superfun parties in Chicago that Hollywood Holt would sneak me in when I was 16 to revolutionizing the way we think about design and its applications is a true inspiration to a generation that was blessed to be raised under his tutelage. Legends never die.”

You can hear the new release below.

Advertisement