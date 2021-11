Hey man, Jamie Foxx can do anything. The Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe-winning superstar can also be a spot-up shooter for the Dallas Mavericks.

Foxx was on hand at the Dallas Mavericks game and was able to get some pregame fun in with their superstar Luka Doncic. During warm-ups, Foxx is scene cashing 40-foot three-pointers with ease.

Jamie Foxx was serious about the 10 minute contract pic.twitter.com/mhkyN3sO6O — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) November 29, 2021

The Mavs are currently 10-9 and the fourth seed in the NBA playoffs. Their next game is against the New Orleans Pelicans.

