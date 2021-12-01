Bobby Shmurda’s sex life was brought to a complete halt back in 2014 when he was arrested and charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon. Despite being on parole until 2026, his February prison release allowed him to return to somewhat of a normal lifestyle but now it’s got to a point where he feels like sex has become an issue.

The Brooklyn rapper took to Twitter on Sunday, November 28th to admit he needs professional help to kick his sex addiction.

“I need sexx therapy #Baddd,” he tweeted. “I need to be stopped lol frfr tho on the set.”

In October, Bobby Shmurda shared a since-deleted video to Instagram giving sex tips to his male followers.

“I’m not trying to be an asshole about it, but I’m saying, you n***s need some WD-40 or some shit bro,” he said in the video. “Like I don’t know, you muthaf***s too stiff. The girls are complaining, bro. You gotta whine out, you gotta hit all angles. She ain’t never going back home trust me.”

According to HipHopDX Bobby Shmurda isn’t the only rapper to open up about sex addiction over the years. In 2019, Kanye West revealed he was previously addicted to porn and had been since five years old.

“Playboy was my gateway into full-on pornography addiction,” he said at the time. “My dad had a Playboy left out at age five and it’s affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life. From age five ’til now, having to kick the habit, and it just presents itself in the open like it’s okay, and I stand up and say, ‘No, it’s not okay.”

He added, “It’s like with God, I’ve been able to beat things that had full control of me. You know, that Playboy that I found when I was 5 years old was written all over the moment when I was at the MTV Awards with the Timberlands, the Balmain jeans before people was rocking Balmain jeans and the Hennessy bottle. It’s like that was such a script out of a rock star’s life.”