Cardi B Becomes First Female Rapper With Two Diamond Singles

Cardi B is adding another major accomplishment to her career resume. R-I-A-A announced Tuesday that Cardi is the first female rapper to two earn diamond-certified singles.

According to reports, Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” featuring the Bronx native passed the 10-million-units sold mark for the diamond certification.

Cardi scored her first diamond plaque for 2017’s “Bodak Yellow.” “Girls Like You” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for seven weeks in 2018 and the music video has garnered more than two-billion views on YouTube.

Cardi B took it to Twitter to share her excitement.

“Wow, I got two Diamond records! Thank you sooo much @maroon5 for including me on this song and this is the song I cater to my daughter every time I perform it. I’m forever grateful,” she exclaimed.

This news follows Cardi B stepping into executive producer role for the soundtrack to Bruised.

