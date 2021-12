If you are in Harlem, make sure you shop with Dave East. The rapper and now business owner hit Instagram and announced the purchase of his first store and saluted Nipsey Hussle for the inspiration.

“Bought my first store today,” Dave East wrote on Instagram. “I told Nipsey he laid the blueprint for real ones everywhere. Wish Shooter could see this shit. Coming soon 2022. Couldn’t have made this happen without @queenofharlem The realest!”