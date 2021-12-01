Get ready to groove next year with the return of a timeless Neo-Soul experience.

Erykah Badu, Nas, The Roots, Miguel, and Jhene Aiko have been revealed as the headliners at the 2022 Smokin’ Grooves Festival in Los Angeles. Announced Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 30), the annual festival, presented by Solection, returns following the pandemic and moves from Long Beach’s Queen Mary Ship & Events Park to Los Angeles’ State Historic Park with great music from 37 acts that bridge several generations of artists.

Badu, Roots, Aiko, and Miguel are returning festival headliners and paired with festival firsts and hot new acts like The Internet, Fousheé and Flying Lotus. Joe Kay returns as festival host.

Here is the full festival line-up: Erykah Badu, Nas, The Roots, Miguel, Jhené Aiko, The internet, Flying Lotus, Kamasi Washington, Thundercat, Smino, Hiatus Kaiyote, Sir, Little Dragon, Toro y Moi, Musiq Soulchild, India.Arie, Macy Gray, Angie Stone, Leela James, Talib Kweli, Roy Ayers, Dead Prez, Slum Village, Dwele Joe Kay, Ravyn Lenae, Phony Ppl, Bilal, Goapele, Fousheé, Free Nationals, Yussef Dayes, Charlotte Day Wilson, Domi & JD Beck, Unusual Demont, Daydream Masi, Blu & Exile and Jelani Aryeh.

Erykah Badu is fresh off the road from her 18-date self-titled tour. Smokin Grooves 2022’s presale tickets go on sale on December 3 at the official website. After the presale, general admission tickets go on sale the same day, beginning at $184.99 USD and VIP tickets, which are only available to attendees over the age of 21, start at $399.99 USD.

Sign up for early-bird ticket purchase, here.

The Smokin Grooves Festival is Saturday, March 19, 2022.