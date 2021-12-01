According to a news report from Jacksonville, Florida news affiliate News4Jax, the father of former UCF running back Otis Anderson Jr. was charged in his death after the star football player was shot and killed in their home on Monday(November 29).

Otis Jr.’s mother Denis said that the confrontation started after Otis Jr.’s girlfriend’s dog bit Otis Sr. After a verbal argument between the two whereas they had to be forcefully separated, another altercation occurred which resulted in Otis Jr. being shot in the chest.

Otis Jr. was pronounced dead at the hospital. He was 23 years old. His mother received several graze wounds, but was released from the hospital shortly after.

Yesterday, Otis Anderson Sr. was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He’s currently being held without bond. His next court hearing is scheduled for December 22.

Anderson played for the UCF for three years, rushing for 2,182 yards and 17 touchdowns, while catching 91 passes for 1,025 yards and nine touchdowns during his tenure. Otis Jr. participated in the L.A. Rams training camp earlier this year.