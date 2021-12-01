Fetty Wap’s label head Nitt Da Gritt whose real name is Frank V. Robinson isn’t too happy with the rapper’s recent music video. The feud between the pair started last week when Fetty told Fat Joe in a candid interview his label never financially supported him.

“I felt like I had to do everything myself,” Fetty told Fat Joe. “For the tours, I put up all the bread for the tours. I paid for all the tour buses. Everything came out of my expenses. It was like, I gotta pay y’all but I’m paying for everything else.”

The RGF label head was quick to clap back at Fetty Wap after learning of his allegations, saying in an Instagram post, Fetty is “Mr. Delusional.”

“I Never said I paid for your lawyer, but I did send one up there just in case you needed one but you had it covered,” he wrote. “And if I’m miserable your [sic] ‘DELUSIONAL’ bc you not a street n***a , trap n***a , hustler or none of the above and your [sic] definitely not from 12th Ave. You wasn’t even a little sprinkle of that #fettycap #173fake.”

According to HipHopDX Nitt da Gritt reaffirmed these claims on Sunday, November 28th when Fetty Wap dropped his “First Day Out” music video, which spoke on Fetty’s recent release from jail after being arrested on federal drug and firearm charges on federal drug and firearm charges at Rolling Loud New York.

“Make a first day out song?” Nitt said in a shirtless video response on Instagram. “N***a, you trying to be Gucci Mane? What the f**k, man? Like bro, it’s like you having a fucking identity crisis, bro. Bro, just be yourself, man,” he said.

“The platform we have, the level of success that we’ve reached, why would we wanna fight for free?” he continued. “Let’s fight for some spaghetti, the f**k? Let’s do it in front of the whole wide world. You told the whole wide world and painted this picture that you was a trapper and you was big zoo-op from the bando, only bando you ever was in was the one you slept in.”

Nitt ended his rant by saying Fetty should get back to his roots and make a proper comeback, and accused him of trying too hard.

“Do it for what you was doing it for before,” he said, “what got you where you was at, my n***a … N***a trying too hard bro, that sh*t is like trying too hard at its finest.”

Check Out Fetty Wap’s “First Day Out” Video: