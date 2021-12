Today(November 30), a private funeral service was held for Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. in Memphis at the First Baptist Church on Broad Avenue.

Video footage of the services surfaced online, showing Dolph’s obituary, filled with pictures of Dolph, his children and longtime partner Mia.

Dolph was shot and killed on November 17 in Makeda’s Cookie Store shortly before he was scheduled to make an appearance at a turkey giveaway for Memphis residents on Thanksgiving.

