81- year-old Jacqueline Avant, wife of legendary record executive Clarence Avant, was shot and killed during a home invasion on Tuesday night.

TMZ reported the couple was at the Avant family home, in Trousdale Estates, Beverly Hills, California when the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m..

A family source told TMZ:

Advertisement

“The people who broke into the house fired shots and hit Jackie. Clarence was home at the time.“

Clarence Avant’s current condition has not been reported.

By the time the police department arrived on scene Jackie had already been rushed to a nearby hospital.

With 52 years of love and commitment the Avants were married in 1967. Jacqueline is survived by her husband, Clarence, and their two children, Nicole Avant and Alexander Avant.

Clarence was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this past October and given the Ahmet Ertegun Award, which recognizes non-performing industry professionals.

Clarence Avant bought the first African-American owned FM radio station in Los Angeles, buying the license of KTYM-FM in Inglewood, renaming it KAGB-FM.

Well known as The Godfather of Black Music, Clarence also founded Sussex Records which is home to Bill Withers. Later serving as chairman of Motown Records. He was an executive producer of Save the Children, the now legendary documentary about the PUSH Black Expo held in Chicago in 1972.

Whilst Jacqueline was the President of the Neighbors of Watts, a support group that focused on child care as well as a member of the Board of Directors of UCLA’s International Student Center.

Read a statement below from The Source Magazine’s owner and publisher:

“Mrs. Avant was a beautiful and lovely woman who brought love and elegance to every occasion. This is heartbreaking. She will be missed yet not forgotten.” L. Londell McMillian

Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences are with the Avant family during this difficult time.

This story is developing.