It may not be June yet, but Lil Baby is definitely on the list for Father of The Year. The 26-year-old rapper is no stranger to giving back to his community and dropping gems on the industry. This time, Lil Baby, real name, Dominique Jones, shared on his Instagram story that he helped his son, Jason Jones, 6, begin his own gaming truck business.

The business, “Jones2You” is expected to provide video games and entertainment for customers on the go. While Lil Baby is showing his son the ropes to becoming an entrepreneur, the rapper also showed his son the importance of giving back after passing out Turkeys in his hometown this past Thanksgiving.

The rapper even performed for his fans after passing out Turkey’s with Tennesse Titan’s player Julio Jones. This all comes after the rapper shared that he wanted to be a better father for his children, is Baby on the right track? We love to see it!

