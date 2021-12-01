Tuesday a 15-year-old student, opened fired on classmates at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, which is located about 30 miles north of Detroit.

Investigators in Michigan are gathering more evidence as they piece together a deadly school shooting. They were on scene all night at Oxford High.

They also seized several guns from the suspect’s home. The 15-year-old is accused of killing three classmates and injuring eight others with a gun his dad bought last week.

The Oxford High School students killed were Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, according to CNN.

Police are pouring over surveillance video and tracking his social media, where he reportedly had posted a countdown.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says her heart goes out to all families after yesterday’s shooting at Oxford High School.

“My heart goes out to the families. This is an unimaginable tragedy. I hope we can all rise to the occasion and wrap our arms around the families, the affected children and school personnel and this community.”

Whitmer also thanked the first responders, who arrested the 15-year-old suspect within five minutes of the first 9-1-1 call.

She has ordered flags lowered to half-staff until further notice.

All schools in the district will be closed for the rest of the week.

