In a report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Dawan Turner aka Big Wan, a well known up and coming rapper from Milwaukee, was shot and killed in his home with his mother and grandmother. He was only 19 years old.

Wan was featured on Pitchfork earlier this year in a piece about unsigned acts from Milwaukee, who called Wan “the city’s finest (expletive) talker,”. His manager, Will Norton, says Wan “just picked up on everything and he never disagreed. He listened. He was just focused on really making it.”

Turner’s death is being investigated by Milwaukee Police as a homicide. They have no leads or suspects at this time.

