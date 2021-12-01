Last night during Art Basel the designer Virgil Abloh was remembered at his final collection for Louis Vuitton.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

The fashion world is mourning the loss of a man who preached there were no limits. The Chicago native passed away Sunday from a private battle with cancer.

The 41-year-old designer was honored last night in Miami Marine Stadium where his last Louis Vuitton fashion show was held.

Advertisement

Abloh was a trailblazer, becoming the first African-American to head a major European fashion house. Louis Vuitton named him its men’s wear designer in 2018.

A three-story tall Virgil Abloh statue with Louis Vuitton portfolio in hand, was the center piece as guest arrived.

BA1021B4 F216 4048 8E75 98D718A664A4
587117AC 23D7 4A1C 9C84 21627A8E4921

Some of the celebrity guests included Ye, North and Kim Kardashian West. Seen sitting on the front row was Tennis champion, Venus Williams, Bella Hadid, Pharrell Williams, Kerwin Frost, along with longtime partners Jerry Lorenzo, and Don C.

Lil Baby, Metro Boomin, Gunna and 21 Savage also attended and was representing for LV.

Additionally, musicians Kid Cudi, Quavo, and Offset walked on the luxury runway alongside LV models, wearing the designer’s Spring-Summer 2022 collection.

The show concluded with a light show that read, ‘Virgil Was Here.’

As they heard an inspirational recording of Abloh saying, “Life is too short to let what someone thinks you can do stop you from doing what you know you can.”

Remembered for inspiring to break boundaries in art and design, Virgil Abloh will be recognized for what he’s creatively added to the culture for years to come. From Off-White, Nike, Pyrex Vision, LV and many more collaborations, it’s forever ‘Virgil was here’.

9A58E676 E6B9 4C68 ABBD 7D02170DB1AC
0BB8BFCA 8F2D 478A 8EB9 D1506C93D0B2
FCA52601 E54E 4F20 BA2C 7E9DCC5DCA04
C3EAB65E 045D 43C2 B720 5D7E9835EB6F

Share your thoughts with us on social media.