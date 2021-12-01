Tis the season to give and Kollision and AJ Dewberry are on the mission to do so.

During the Thanksgiving holiday, the two teamed up to host a turkey drive at Washington Road Pharmacy, southwest of Atlanta, in Kollision’s home city. Through Dewberry’s company Level 10 & Repairs, the company specializes in cell phone repairs and iPhone accessories. He has helped raise thousands of dollars annually to support Atlanta families in need. His partnership with Quality Control’s artist, Kollision is no different.

The two were able to feed and provide turkeys to over 200 families in the Atlanta Metro area. Families were greeted with a warm welcome from Dewberry, Kollision, and the staff. While this drive was successful, they look forward to increasing their efforts next year by including more of the city’s artists and influencers to expand the philanthropic reach.

Kollision is known for his Lil Baby assisted track, “No Point,” “Walking” and more. As an ATL-metro native, giving back to his community remains a top priority.