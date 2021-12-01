Report: Donald Trump Tested Positive for COVID-19 Just Three Days Before Debate with Biden

Former President Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 just three days ahead of his first date with now President Joe Biden.

The Guardian notes Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows revealed the news in his new book. Meadows wrote before the debate Trump was required “to test negative for the virus within seventy two hours of the start time … Nothing was going to stop [Trump] from going out there.”

Following the positive result, Trump would take a different test resulting in a negative result.

Trump revealed that he had Covid on Oct. 2, 2020, requiring transport to the hospital in the heart of a presidential race. Meadows’s book is titled The Chief’s Chief and will be published by a conservative outlet next week.

Trump first found out he had covid days earlier on Sept. 26 as he traveled on Air Force One. Meadows delivered the news and stated Trump’s response “rhyme[d] with ‘Oh spit, you’ve gotta be trucking lidding me’”.