Another first for Big Draco, better known as Soulja Boy Tell’em, is the first rapper to jump on the remix version of the Hxllywood viral hit “Sneaky Link 2.0,” which is accompanied by a music video.

The song’s 2020 original, “Sneaky Link,” has garnered over 4.3 million streams. In 2.0, the “She Make It Clap” hitmaker and the new Atlanta star rap about being a nonchalant undercover lover. “And I heard you got a man/ Hollywood don’t give a damn/ I make lil’ mama jam/ So, I know that you a fan,” Hxllywood raps.

From a female perspective, the track and video add up-and-coming female recording artist Kayla Nicole. In the video, Hxllywood, Soulja Boy and Kayla trade banter around a tribe of curvaceous slim-bikini women in the Hollywood Hills. Released last October, 2.0 has skyrocketed to mainstream notoriety with 2.7 million streams.

Hxllywood and “Sneaky Link” appear to be taking their act on the road with recording artists G-Herbo and Queen Key joins a Chicago version of the new hit released last month. The song’s success prepares a highly-anticipated full-length album on the horizon via Run-It-Up Records. Blimping on the mainstream radar in 2017, Hxllywood gain popularity in Hip Hop with his breakout EP, Lil Mama Music, which featured the signature song “Throw It Back.”

Elsewhere, Big Draco has been on tirade latest with various artists following verse removal from new records. In October, videos surfaced of the icon lashing out at Kanye West for being removed from the artist’s latest album, Donda, for sending in a “bad verse.” Most recently, Draco spazzed out on Lil Yacthy and DaBaby-protege Stunna 4 Vegas for being swamped out of artists’ new songs with a guest verse by up-and-coming acts.

Outside of music, Draco recently engaged in a verbal altercation with Atlanta rapper Trouble on Instagram over comments regarding late-rapper Young Dolph. Draco and Trouble exchanged ideal threats but there has been no physical altercation between the two parties at press time.

Stream the remix above and watch the new music video below.