SOURCE LATINO: Bad Bunny is Spotify’s Most Streamed Artist of 2021

Spotify has released their wrapped campaign and revealed Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is the most-streamed artist of 2021. In the year, BAd Bunny has more than 9.1 billion streams.

The second most-streamed artist – and most streamed female artist of the year – is Taylor Swift (#2), followed by BTS (#3), Drake (#4) and Justin Bieber (#5).

Earlier this year, Bad Bunny released his new video for “Yonaguni.” The song is named after a Japanease Island.

Back in April, Bad Bunny announced his El Último Tour del Mundo 2022. The dates will run from February to April in North America. You can see the tour dates below.