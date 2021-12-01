Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver is under investigation by the NBA following allegations of racism and misogyny within the franchise and reports have emerged that former Disney CEO Bob Iger is interested in buying the team should it become available.

The league investigation is being spearheaded by NBA commissioner Adam Silver. Like former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, who was eventually banned for life from the league after a video showing him using racist language surfaced. If Sarver’s findings are anything similar to Sterlings, expect him to be forced to sell the team. The Suns were most recently valued at $1.8 billion by Forbes.

Iger served as chief executive of Disney from 2005 to 2020, before stepping down to become executive chairman. The 70-year-old is set to leave his current position at the expiry of his contract at the end of 2021.

Iger has a strong case as to why he would make a great owner is the things and relationships he has within the league behind the scenes. Iger played an instrumental role with ABC and ESPN’s rights deal for the NBA.

The league is expected to conclude its investigation with Sarver soon. In the meantime, Iger will be patiently waiting for the outcome.