Kheris Rogers comes through with visuals for her latest track, “Drop Top Thang.” The Los Angeles native is fresh from her Teen Vogue 21 Under 21 award and plans to keep her foot on the gas.

In 2019, Kheris and her older sister, Taylor launched the ‘Flexing in my Complexion’ brand after being bullied at school for their dark-skinned complexion. The brand message is to combat racism, colorism and encourage confidence especially for individuals of color.

The brand started with one viral tweet and led to an outstanding amount of support from several celebrities including Alicia Keys, Lena Waithe, Steve Harvey, Beyoncé, and more. Beyoncé even featured Kheris on her website.

Now the 16-year-old is making waves in the R&B space with the release of “Drop Top Thang.” She recently appeared as a lead model in SZA’s video for “Anonymous Ones.” You can expect the multi-talented teen to make a cameo in Wiz Kid’s upcoming “True Love” video.

Take a look at the “Drop Top Thang” visual below.