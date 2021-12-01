Tom Holland To Return As Spider-Man For a Next Trilogy Of Movies After No Way Home

Tom Holland isn’t quite done playing Spiderman just yet. Holland will remain as the MCU and Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man as a next trilogy has been announced.

Producer Amy Pascal has explained that, even with Spider-Man: No Way Home still to come, Sony is “getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel.”

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” she explained. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of… we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

No question yet to how soon we can expect the next trilogy to start, let alone what’s next for the direction of the character, as well as the two movie studios. As for now, we all have to wait until December 17th to see how the current trilogy ends.