Trippie Redd earns his first platinum single off the latest album, Trip At Knight, with the lead single, “Miss The Rage” featuring Playboi Carti, surpassing over one million units sold, according to RIAA.

.@trippieredd and @playboicarti's "Miss The Rage" has now sold over 1 million units in the US. — chart data (@chartdata) November 27, 2021

Announced on Saturday (Nov. 27) alongside a collection of new diamond, platinum and gold U.S. certifications for chart-topping hits by Hip Hop’s biggest stars, like Cardi B, J.Cole and Nicki Minaj. “Misss The Rage” was released as the 22-year-old’s fourth album’s lead single in May 2021 via 1400 Entertainment/10k Projects. The song peaked at #11 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and a visual for the song — directed by Nick Walker with Playboi Carti appearing courtesy of AWGE/Interscope — was released late-May 2021.

Trippie Redd celebrated the new accolade with his two-million Twitter followers with a retweet of the Chart Data tweet attached with “I Love You” gesture emoji tweet. And with the lead single, Trip At Knight, which is also accompanied by a short film, features fellow hit songs “Betrayal,” “Supernatural” and the latest single “Holy Smokes” featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

“Miss The Rage” is Trippie Redd’s 20th platinum singles and Playboi Carti’s seventh. Earning his first platinum plaque in June 2018 with “Dark Knight Dummo.” Redd would continue to accumulate platinum and gold certifications for hit songs like “Love Scars,” “Love Me More” and “Topanga” — according to RIAA. Trip At Knight debuted at #2 on Billboard 200 charts in September.

#HipHopHistoryMonth means celebrating the greats. 👑



From the jump, listeners knew @trippieredd was built different. From his first upload in 2016 to his latest album "Trip at Knight," Trippie’s growth has led to an ever-evolving catalog of timeless gems.#SoundCloudGreats pic.twitter.com/XIALmvbGni — SoundCloud (@SoundCloud) November 3, 2021

Trippie Redd was mentioned among Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, XXXTentacion and more named as Soundcloud’s greatest Hip Hop artists last month — apart of a Hip Hop History month tribute by the popular streaming platform. Redd made his Soundcloud debut in 2015 with the debut song, “Dirty Redd.” “From the jump, listeners knew @trippieredd was built different,” Soundcloud tweets with a Trippie Redd HHHM cover. “From his first upload in 2016 to his latest album “Trip at Knight,” Trippie’s growth has led to an ever-evolving catalog of timeless gems.”

In related news, Trippie Redd is featured on new music by KA$HDAMI, FBG Goat, D. Savage and Illenium. Stream Trip At Knight entirely below.