[WATCH] Cardi B and Karrueche Gives Back to Essential Workers on New Episode Of ‘Cardi Tries __’

Cardi B’s latest episode of Cardi Tries __, brings the superstar rapper in a team with Messenger and Instagram. The enw episode feautures Cardi and Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress and model Karreuche working in a supermarket and giving back to essential store workers.

The duo stock shelves, slice meat and bag groceries, bringing the “Bodak Yellow” rapper back to a job of her teenage years.

In the previous episode, Cardi prepared a Thanksgiving feast with Ciara. On the to-do list for this episode, Cardi and Karreuche are assigned to chop watermelons and stock apples. While completing their task, Cardi and Karrueche spill into the juicy details as to how they got fired from their first jobs (Cardi from a grocery store and Karreuche from a Mrs. Fields location).

Fans can watch the new episode on Watch Together via Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook Watch, which lets users watch music videos, TV shows, movies, and more with friends and family while video calling.