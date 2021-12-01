While his videos were recently removed from Youtube, NBA Youngboy shows his fans that he is nowhere near finished in the rap game. The Baton Rouge rapper has been co-signed by many hip-hop heavyweights in the game, including Lousiana’s own, BirdMan, and Master P.

In an interview with the Big Facts podcast, the “Born Stunna” rapper praised YoungBoy, crowning him as “the biggest rapper.”

“Ain’t no n*gga gone be bigger than NBA YoungBoy, numbers don’t lie, he’s the biggest YouTube artist and he behind the wall,” he stated.

“When that lil’ boy get his mind right and he comes from under this bulls*ht and understands who he is, you know, Thug and all them, they’re up in age, they’re 30, this n*gga 20. And you put a n*gga behind the wall, they become smart.”

In a recent post to his Instagram story, Birdman revealed that he and NBA YoungBoy would be dropping a joint mixtape together. “FROM THA BAYOU #STUNNA and TOP this FRIDAY 12/3 NEVA BROKE AGAIN #RICHGANG,” Birdman captioned the photo of the two merged together.

While some are interested to hear what the two artists put together on the 9 track project, others are not so excited about the collaboration. Are you here for a Birdman and NBA YoungBoy project?

