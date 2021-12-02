The Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) announces a new partnership with Rolling Loud, the world’s largest Hip Hop festival, for Rolling Loud California, occurring at NOS Events Center in San Bernardino on December 10th-12th.

Together, BMAC and Rolling Loud will prioritize activism, community, and awareness of social justice issues with a series of panel discussions, fundraising initiatives, and more, continuing their mission to fight against all forms of discrimination and inspire them to be the change they want to see in the world. The new partnership between BMAC and Rolling Loud arrives as more and more hip-hop artists feel compelled to raise their voices and speak out against inequality and injustice in the political landscape.

“The Artists community has the reach, the influence and the power to force this nation to live up to its promise. Artists have always provided the soundtrack that inspired or provoked change in this world. As others turn down the volume around the issue of racial and social justice, we salute a company who’s willing to keep the noise rolling LOUD!,” said Prophet, Co-Founder/Co-Chair of BMAC.

Throughout the 3-day festival, Rolling Loud and Black Music Action Coalition will host panel discussions featuring industry thought leaders, activists, and musicians who have used their platforms to advocate for change. Rolling Loud California will display curated art installations with messages promoting social change, will promote fundraising initiatives during the festival, and offer limited edition merchandise, with profits going to charity. Rolling Loud and BMAC look to foster an environment where fans can express themselves, explore new ideas, and advocate for whatever they believe in.

“Rolling Loud is proud to use our platform to help the Black Music Action Coalition in its mission to keep the fight for racial and social justice alive. Hip-hop is rooted in community, and it’s important for all members of the culture to do their part.” –Tariq Cherif, Co-Founder/CEO of Rolling Loud