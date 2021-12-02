Ciara, Billy, Porter and Liza Koshy are joining Ryan Seacrest in ushering in a New Year. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest will celebrate the golden anniversary show, and will also include D-Nice as the L.A. Party DJ.

Country artist Jessie James Decker will return as the Powerball correspondent for a third consecutive year. The most-watched annual celebration, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” will air FRIDAY, DEC. 31, live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” America’s go-to annual New Year’s tradition that celebrates the year’s very best in music. The show sets the stage to ring in the new year with more than five and a half hours of dynamic performances airing until 2a.m. EST.

The No. 1 New Year’s Eve programming special each year, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2021” dominated the combined deliveries of its broadcast competitors by 7.0 million Total Viewers and by 63% with Adults 18-49. Soaring by double digits year over year, last year’s late-night telecast attracted 18.4 million Total Viewers and ranked as the highest-rated musical special of 2020 among Adults 18-49.