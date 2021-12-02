The tributes to iconic fashion designer Virgil ABloh continue to pour in. This time from DJ Khaled. In the video tribute, Khaled laced up a pair of his Off-White Nikes as he offered positive words.
“Bless up Virgil. Virgil, we love you,” Khaled said. “We’re going [to] continue blessing the world with your greatness. Thank you for everything you’ve done, for all of us.”
Khaled was also among the Hip-Hop legends who were on hand at Virgil’s final Louis Vuitton show in Miami.
You can hear Khaled’s words here and see his visit to the show below.