The tributes to iconic fashion designer Virgil ABloh continue to pour in. This time from DJ Khaled. In the video tribute, Khaled laced up a pair of his Off-White Nikes as he offered positive words.

“Bless up Virgil. Virgil, we love you,” Khaled said. “We’re going [to] continue blessing the world with your greatness. Thank you for everything you’ve done, for all of us.”

Khaled was also among the Hip-Hop legends who were on hand at Virgil’s final Louis Vuitton show in Miami.

You can hear Khaled’s words here and see his visit to the show below.

Ye, Pharrell and DJ Khaled front row at Virgil’s final LV show pic.twitter.com/OHRNz2XQyJ — Donda’s Place (@dondasplace) December 1, 2021