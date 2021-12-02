Following the success of Bruised, Halle Berry has re-upped on a deal with Netflix. Bruised s the No. 2 English language film across the globe and was watched for 47.7 million hours in its first five days of release.

“My directorial debut, ‘Bruised,’ was a labor of love and I knew that Scott and Ted would treat it with great care,” Berry said of Netflix executives Scott Stuber and Ted Sarandos. “The Netflix team has not only been collaborative and creative, but extremely passionate and a delight to work with. I am beyond grateful for the partnership and look forward to telling more stories together.”

Berry is now in a multi-title deal with the streamer, where she will produce and star. The terms of the deal were not released.

“There are few people with a career like Halle Berry. She’s an award winning actress, producer and as audiences saw this past week, she’s an incredible director. We’re thrilled to be in her corner as she delivers power in front of and behind the camera in Bruised and look forward to telling more stories together,” added Stuber.

According to Variety, Berry’s next Netflix role will be in The Mothership, a sci-fi film.