With Christmas around the corner, this is the perfect time of the year to pick up some of the season’s hottest scents. Whether you’re getting a gift for someone else or treating yourself before the holiday parties begin, some of the season’s hottest celebrity perfumes are created and inspired by hip-hop’s queens.

Nude by Rihanna

Rihanna isn’t just the queen of hip-hop, she’s now an official national hero in her home country of Barbados, so it makes sense that our top scent is fit for heroines, queens, and everything in between! Rihanna’s nude scent combines fruit and floral notes, and if the reviews are to be believed, is one of the longest-lasting perfumes on the market!

God is a Woman by Ariana Grande

Feel like a goddess with superstar Ariana Grande’s “God is a Woman” perfume, a scent that combines pear, rose petals, Madagascar vanilla, and cedarwood for a fresh and natural vibe. “God is a Woman” is 100% vegan, certified cruelty-free, and mostly derived from natural ingredients. Even the bottle is made from 60% recycled materials, so treat yourself while treating the environment this season!

Day Lipa for Yves Saint Laurent’s Libre Eau de Parfum Intense

Dua Luis has taken the world by storm and quickly established her place as a music industry icon. It makes sense, then, that she’d partner with one of the world’s most iconic brands as their brand ambassador for their newest fragrance, Libre Eau de Parfum Intense. The formula is bold and intense while still remaining feminine. It combines YSL’s Parisian influence of French lavender with Moroccan orange blossom and a note of vanilla extract, all coming together in an intense combination.

Promise by Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most glamorous women in the world, so it makes sense that her signature scent would reflect that. Promise combines embodies Italian tangerine, jasmine, honeysuckle, pear, and berry notes for a woody elegant scent. According to Lopez, the perfume was inspired by her desire to inspire women to keep promises not just to others, but to themselves as well, making it the perfect accompaniment to those New Year’s resolutions.

Queen by Nicki Minaj

Shortly after the release of her hit song “majesty,” Nicki Minaj began working on a fragrance of the same name. Majesty has base notes of sleek woods, praline, and musk, topped with Asian pear and bergamot, all of which combine to make a unique and sexy signature scent.

KKW X KRIS by Kim Kardashian

While they might not be hip-hop artists in their own right, the m Kardashians are definitely well-known in the culture. KKW starts with a woody base of cashmere and amber and is topped with white floral notes, combining in a fresh, sweet, and long-lasting fragrance.