It seems like dressing up for Serena with her daughter Olympia is the activity that puts the ultimate smile on her face as well as ours as it’s what we do every time we see the pair on our timelines. Lately, the Tennis Pro, entrepreneur, and mom has been taking to Instagram to show off matching looks with her and daughter in everything from custom red carpet looks, pajamas, and swimsuits. The mommy-daughter duo stunned in a custom David Koma look on the red carpet at the premiere of the biopic ‘King Richard’. They even appear in a Stuart Weitzman ad in matching white dresses where Serana discussed in the ad that the best part about being a mom is having the responsibility and waking up every day to see her (Olympia) so happy to see me a feeling that she never thought she would experience, Whether custom made or gifted its obvious that matching with Olympia is Serena’s happy place. Take a look at the looks we couldn’t get enough of.